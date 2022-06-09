Karpus Management Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HHG Capital Co. (NASDAQ:HHGC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 194,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 2.60% of HHG Capital as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HHGC. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HHG Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in HHG Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in HHG Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,830,000. 28.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHGC opened at $9.97 on Thursday. HHG Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $10.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

HHG Capital Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

