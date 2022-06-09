Karpus Management Inc. Invests $2.53 Million in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 1.72% of Liberty Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $989,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,304,000. 33.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIBY opened at $10.02 on Thursday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.00.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

