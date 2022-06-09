Karpus Management Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 43,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 249,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $57.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.63 and its 200 day moving average is $60.95.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.