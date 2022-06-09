Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU)

Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,461,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,764,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Inception Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000.

Shares of Inception Growth Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. Inception Growth Acquisition Limited has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06.

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

