Karpus Management Inc. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII)

Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 135,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $198,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth $404,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seaport Global Acquisition II alerts:

NASDAQ SGII opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.93. Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seaport Global Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:SGII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaport Global Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.