Karpus Management Inc. Sells 1,536,304 Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC)

Karpus Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQC – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536,304 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Maquia Capital Acquisition were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,692,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,937,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Maquia Capital Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 698,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after acquiring an additional 99,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,513,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Maquia Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,197,000.

NASDAQ:MAQC opened at $10.19 on Thursday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

