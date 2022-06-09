Karpus Management Inc. Takes $3.77 Million Position in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP)

Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PPHP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 380,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,773,000. Karpus Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of PHP Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPHP. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHP Ventures Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PHP Ventures Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPHP opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96. PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.63.

PHP Ventures Acquisition ( NASDAQ:PPHP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

PHP Ventures Acquisition Corp. does not have signification business operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-facing companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Subang Jaya, Malaysia.

