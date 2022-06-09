KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on ESS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.69.

NYSE ESS opened at $277.36 on Thursday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.50 and a 1-year high of $363.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $316.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 26.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.