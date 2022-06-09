KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSLC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,151,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,878,000 after purchasing an additional 789,494 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,852,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,688,000 after purchasing an additional 316,232 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,162,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,696,000 after purchasing an additional 210,860 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 326,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after purchasing an additional 209,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,608,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,047,000 after purchasing an additional 207,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $81.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.58. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $95.90.

