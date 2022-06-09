KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of RSP stock opened at $148.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

