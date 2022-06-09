KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBW – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after purchasing an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,121,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period.

PBW opened at $54.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.61. Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

