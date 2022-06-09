KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after purchasing an additional 534,228 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $283.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $273.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $253.33 and a fifty-two week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

