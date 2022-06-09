KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $122.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.35. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

