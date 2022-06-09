KCM Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TER opened at $105.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.33. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.63 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Teradyne had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $163.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

