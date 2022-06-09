KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,403,343,000 after acquiring an additional 173,677 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in ASML by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 267,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,113,000 after acquiring an additional 146,912 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ASML by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,888,000 after acquiring an additional 107,744 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,730,000 after acquiring an additional 89,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $567.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $509.55 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $580.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $664.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a $4.1903 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASML. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on ASML from €767.00 ($824.73) to €630.00 ($677.42) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $829.44.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

