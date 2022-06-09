KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 199 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after buying an additional 2,187,144 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after buying an additional 4,409,756 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after buying an additional 60,475 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

GILD stock opened at $62.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $78.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.19 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

