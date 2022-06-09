KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,239 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,239 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,498,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,402,000 after buying an additional 1,018,289 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,984,000. CCLA Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,829,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 770,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,561,000 after purchasing an additional 482,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,876,000 after purchasing an additional 442,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NYSE:BEP opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 0.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -206.45%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

