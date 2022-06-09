KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,059 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,469,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,905,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,750,000 after purchasing an additional 331,689 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,971,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,754 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 789.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,081,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,633,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after purchasing an additional 61,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

NYSE:REZI opened at $23.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.21. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Resideo Technologies news, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 65,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $1,508,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,515.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Resideo Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.