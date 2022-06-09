KeeperDAO (ROOK) Price Tops $38.19 on Major Exchanges

KeeperDAO (ROOK) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $23.59 million and $513,314.00 worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $38.19 or 0.00126183 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KeeperDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,262.84 or 0.99997409 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003304 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002022 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001653 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO (ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling KeeperDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KeeperDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KeeperDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.