Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.18.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$7.75 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th.

Shares of Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting C$7.98. 693,215 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,524. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.84. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of C$2.71 and a 52 week high of C$8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$138.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kelt Exploration news, Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 40,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$307,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 753,139 shares in the company, valued at C$5,798,718.42. Also, Senior Officer Patrick William George Miles sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.26, for a total transaction of C$371,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 876,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,241,104.22. Insiders have sold 248,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,513 in the last three months.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

