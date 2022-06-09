Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 503,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,757 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $10,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 34,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $18.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.48 million, a PE ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its 200-day moving average is $18.95.

Alpine Income Property Trust ( NYSE:PINE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). Alpine Income Property Trust had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is 135.00%.

PINE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.75.

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $174,401.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 855,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,629,446.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.60 per share, for a total transaction of $37,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,764 shares of company stock worth $656,058 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

