Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.25 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,828 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in United Rentals by 2,062.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on URI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.42.

In other news, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $288.65 per share, for a total transaction of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,529.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $305.19 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $262.76 and a one year high of $414.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $308.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

