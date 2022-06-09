Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.46 Million Stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Brunswick worth $8,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brunswick by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $175,154.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $72.52 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $66.40 and a 52 week high of $108.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BC shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

About Brunswick (Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.