Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $8.86 Million Position in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,776 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of DMC Global worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. Morgan Stanley increased its position in DMC Global by 155.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after buying an additional 64,769 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in DMC Global by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after buying an additional 73,326 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,318,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

In other DMC Global news, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,238.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,876 shares of company stock worth $162,506 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sidoti reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.75.

DMC Global stock opened at $27.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $540.93 million, a P/E ratio of -38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. DMC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $63.50.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

