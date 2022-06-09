Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,473 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $9,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $403,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on MEI. StockNews.com upgraded Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MEI opened at $45.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.08. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.83 and a 1 year high of $50.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 18.24%.

Methode Electronics Profile (Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.