Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $9.50 Million Stock Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,591 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $9,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SASR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SASR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.61 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $122.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.34%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

