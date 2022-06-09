Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 88.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,770 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $38.06. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 48.05%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

