Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,942 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $7,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Ares Management by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Management alerts:

ARES stock opened at $72.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. Ares Management Co. has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $90.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.10 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.61%.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 75,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $640,060.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,675,568 shares in the company, valued at $73,482,060.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 3,245,590 shares of company stock worth $77,085,553 over the last three months. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

About Ares Management (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.