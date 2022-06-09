Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 301,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,954 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeco Instruments were worth $8,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $831,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 956,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.14.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $21.71 on Thursday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.68 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.12.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

