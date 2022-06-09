Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 201,643 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 2,016.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 201,643 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.30% of Avista worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avista by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 77,787 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avista by 47.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in Avista in the third quarter worth $1,956,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Avista in the third quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,376 shares of company stock valued at $414,088 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.12. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.81%.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

