Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,863 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LCI Industries worth $10,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LCII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,257 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,144,000 after buying an additional 9,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 170,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,984,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on LCII shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. MKM Partners initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

LCII stock opened at $116.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $96.32 and a 1-year high of $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.44.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 37.57% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

In related news, insider Jamie Schnur bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Gero bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $105.52 per share, with a total value of $1,055,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,515 shares of company stock worth $2,406,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

