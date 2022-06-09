Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,819 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of ICF International worth $10,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 200.1% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in ICF International by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,801 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in ICF International by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ICF International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in ICF International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

Shares of ICFI opened at $100.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.04. ICF International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $108.23.

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.66 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.09%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICFI. StockNews.com raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.75.

ICF International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.