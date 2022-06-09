Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

NYSE GRC opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.65. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $763.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.63.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.

About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.