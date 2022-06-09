Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 43.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gorman-Rupp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.17 million for the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.65%.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.13%.
About Gorman-Rupp (Get Rating)
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
