Kepos Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,298,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,649,000 after purchasing an additional 667,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 519,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 157,899 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 301,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLDP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.57. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.20 and a beta of 1.70. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $19.66.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.88 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 126.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

