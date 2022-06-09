Kepos Capital LP Invests $184,000 in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,621 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in IDACORP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,728 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $107.44 on Thursday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.26 and a 12-month high of $118.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $344.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 61.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded IDACORP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on IDACORP in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

