Kepos Capital LP Makes New Investment in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESE opened at $67.19 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.83. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $97.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $204.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 13.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

