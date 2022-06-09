Kepos Capital LP Purchases 6,350 Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)

Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) by 62.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Azure Power Global were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,027 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 96,403 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Azure Power Global by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 83,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Azure Power Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of NYSE AZRE opened at $15.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Azure Power Global Limited has a one year low of $11.11 and a one year high of $28.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of renewable energy projects in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

