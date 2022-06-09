KeyFi Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6,699.00 (KEYFI)

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 9th. KeyFi has a market capitalization of $345,702.23 and approximately $6,699.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 31.4% higher against the US dollar. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000426 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $96.43 or 0.00319836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $131.92 or 0.00437527 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00030706 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

Buying and Selling KeyFi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

