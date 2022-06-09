King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 4,666 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $674.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.84.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $414.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $425.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.58. The firm has a market cap of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

