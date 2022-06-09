King Luther Capital Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,260 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,969,000 after buying an additional 16,504 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,279,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

WTS stock opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.20 and a 200-day moving average of $155.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.47 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $463.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.80 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.77%.

Watts Water Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.