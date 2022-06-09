King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 36,185 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,185 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.32% of BellRing Brands worth $3,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $109,841,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth $50,517,000. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $12,240,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BellRing Brands by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,929,000 after buying an additional 406,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $7,463,000.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.67 per share, with a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $462,772.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $26.28 on Thursday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $34.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $315.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.90 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

