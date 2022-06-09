King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 365 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 423 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 181 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 5,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

NYSE:TGT opened at $156.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.93. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $145.51 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

In other news, insider Michael J. Fiddelke sold 5,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total transaction of $1,050,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,543,214.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

