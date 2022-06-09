King Luther Capital Management Corp Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 107,501 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,714 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,636 shares during the period. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,078,698 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $54,291,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,762 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Comcast by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 944,648 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after purchasing an additional 132,050 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 143.9% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 55,806 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock opened at $42.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $194.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $31.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total transaction of $2,988,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

