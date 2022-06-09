King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 298,410 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CNX Resources were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in CNX Resources by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 164,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CNX Resources by 774.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 111,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 98,375 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 80,262 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX Resources stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $17.61. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.21.

CNX Resources ( NYSE:CNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of ($913.10) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 293.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of CNX Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent natural gas and midstream company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates in two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. It produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily for gas wholesalers.

