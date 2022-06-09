King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,345 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $2,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 10.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Signal by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,679,000 after acquiring an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 29.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Federal Signal by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

FSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.20.

FSS opened at $36.25 on Thursday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $330.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.88 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Federal Signal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.