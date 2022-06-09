King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 362,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,356 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Newmark Group worth $6,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

NMRK opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Newmark Group ( NASDAQ:NMRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $678.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.97 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.23% and a net margin of 23.31%. Newmark Group’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Newmark Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 3.43%.

NMRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmark Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Newmark Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Newmark Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Newmark Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

In other news, Chairman Howard W. Lutnick acquired 277,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.83 per share, for a total transaction of $2,999,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,019,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,850,470.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

