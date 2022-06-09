King Luther Capital Management Corp Purchases 840 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Sonos were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth $817,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sonos by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,559,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,876 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SONO. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In other Sonos news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total transaction of $25,077.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares in the company, valued at $684,908.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,172,434.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,501 shares of company stock worth $4,160,494. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.86. Sonos, Inc. has a one year low of $18.92 and a one year high of $42.57.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Sonos had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $399.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

