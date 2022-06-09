King Luther Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,645 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in B. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $734,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,425,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,091,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $36.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Barnes Group ( NYSE:B Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

In related news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $161,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on B. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

