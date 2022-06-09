Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kingsoft Cloud updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

KC opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 2.51. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $41.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day moving average is $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 232.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $10.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

