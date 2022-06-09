Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 10,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,992,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,960,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Joseph Stilwell bought 2,795 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,372.50.

On Friday, March 18th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 500 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $2,770.00.

On Thursday, March 10th, Joseph Stilwell acquired 1,212 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $6,666.00.

NYSE KFS opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a 200-day moving average of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kingsway Financial Services (Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.